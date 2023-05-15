Mumbai: Maulvi’s son cracks ICSE 10th board exams with 98%

A maulvi’s son from Mumbai triumphed in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 exam.

Muntazim Shaikh, the son of Mumbai-based Mufti Manzur Ziyaee, scored 98% in this year’s ICSE 10th board examinations, the results of which were just announced. The bright young man aspires to pass the IIT-JEE exam and pursue a career in science.

He went to the RBK school on Mira road.

“Muntazim wants to become a scientist. His priority now is to clear the IIT-JEE exams. He has been a brilliant student since the beginning and we are grateful to Allah that he has been rewarded with such good marks, ” said Mufti Ziyaee who heads International Sufi Mission and All India Ilm-O-Hunar Foundation, speaking to the Times of India.

Mufti Ziyaee went on to say that, despite his education in madrassas and lack of exposure to scientific study, he has made certain that his children acquire science and current topics without abandoning core Islamic beliefs.

“I am a great votary of scientific learning. Science hamari khoee hui meeras hai (Science is our lost legacy) and we must encourage our children to excel in science subjects,” said Mufti Ziyaee.

Mufti Ziyaee, in addition to leading a madrassa, is on a peace mission and working to strengthen community relationships. He holds conferences and interfaith discussions and works to bring Hindus and Muslims together, the report stated.

He has also petitioned the Supreme Court not to allow same-sex marriage because he believes it will “it will have deleterious effects on Indian society.”

His dream to see his kid become a scientist reflects his appreciation of the important role that science has played in the evolution of human society.