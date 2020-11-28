Mumbai Navy hospital gets Gamma Camera SPECT-CT facility

Mumbai, Nov 27 : The Indian Navy’s hospital INHS Asvini has got a state of the art Gamma Camera SPECT-CT at its Department of Nuclear Medicine, an official said here on Friday.

The Gamma Camera SPECT-CT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography) is a hybrid equipment which aids in cancer diagnosis and management at the IN’s tertiary care hospital in south Mumbai.

Lt. Col. Braj Kishore, Head of Department of Nuclear Medicine inaugurated the facility in the presence of Western Naval Command chief, Vice-Admiral Ajit Kumar, Surgeon Rear Admiral Sheila S. Mathai, and others on Thursday.

Barely a handful of hospitals in Mumbai have such an advanced facility and the installation of this equipment would boost management of complex caces of cancer, cardiology, nephrology and neurology using molecular imaging.

