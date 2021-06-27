Mumbai Police files case against ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Karan Mehra

Mumbai: Mumbai Police filed a case against ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame actor Karan Mehra based on a complaint by his wife Nisha Rawal on Friday night.

The case has been registered at the Goregaon police station. The actor’s family members Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra and Kunal Mehra have also been charged with assault and willful harassment. Further, Rawal also accused Mehra of withdrawing more than Rs 1 crore from her account.

Goregaon Police said they are investigating the matter and arrest has been made in this case so far.

Earlier, Mumbai Police had arrested Mehra on May 31 after he allegedly had a fight with his actor wife Nisha Rawal.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married in 2012. Karan Mehra rose to fame with his performance as the main lead Naitik Singhania in the television soap opera ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, one of the most longest-running Indian TV serials.