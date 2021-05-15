Mumbai Police give ‘Friends’ reunion witty spin to spread COVID awareness

Mumbai Police shared a snapshot of the "Friends" reunion teaser and urged everyone to reunite with friends only after the final season of COVID-19

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 15th May 2021 12:27 pm IST
Mumbai Police give 'Friends' reunion witty spin to spread COVID awareness
Friends poster (Instagram)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have given a witty, quirky twist to the much-hyped and upcoming “Friends” reunion special, in a bid to create Covid-19 awareness.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a snapshot of the “Friends” reunion teaser and urged everyone to reunite with friends only after the final season of COVID-19.

“‘Reunite’ with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S – but only after the final season of #COVID19 please? Till then, online meet-ups will be there for you’ #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona,” the tweet of on the microblogging website read.

This is not the first time Mumbai Police has referred to the entertainment world to create awareness.

Previously they have tweeted with stills and dialogues from films like “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, “Gulabo Sitabo”, “Main Hoon Na” and “Stree” among many others for the purpose.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button