Mumbai Police haul drugs worth Rs 14L, lyricist nabbed

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd September 2020 6:18 pm IST
Mumbai, Sep 22 : The Mumbai Police have seized banned drugs like marijuana and Mephedrone worth Rs 14,20,000 and nabbed two persons, including a lyricist, in the last 24 hours, an official said here on Tuesday.

While on lookout for drug peddlers in Powai, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Bandra Unit, on Monday afternoon accosted a suspicious person from near the Shankar Temple bus stop.

He was carrying a nylon bag in his hand and a search revealed 21 kg of marijuana worth around Rs 4.20 lakh.

The accused was identified as Chandali Bashir A. Ansari, 45, a resident of Haveli in Pune, and has been arrested, said the official.

Continuing its swoop, another team of ANC sleuths intercepted a person from a bus stop near the Mithibai College in Vile Parle West on Tuesday afternoon.

A search resulted in the seizure of 250 gm of Mephedrone worth around Rs 10 lakh, concealed in a black handbag the suspect was carrying.

He has been identified as Heron A. Ray, 30, a lyricist living in a tenement in Nehru Nagar in the Vile Parle suburb.

Further probe is underway to unravel their contraband supply network, other associates and a possible nexus with the glamour industry.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

