Mumbai Police start probe in Ambedkar home vandalism

By Qayam Published: July 08, 2020, 10:12 am IST
Mumbai Police

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have launched a probe into the incident of vandalism at ‘Rajgruha’, the Mumbai residence of the late Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Architect of Indian Constitution, officials said here on Wednesday.

At least 2 unidentified persons allegedly barged into the 3-storeyed historic premises in Dadar on Tuesday evening and damaged some articles there including smashing the CCTV cameras, glass panes and flower pots before fleeing the spot.

As news of the incident spread late in the night, there were reports of Dalits rushing to the spot.

Confirming the incident, Ambedkar’s grandsons, Dr. Prakash Ambedkar, and Bhimrao Ambedkar, and other political leaders appealed for peace and urged Dalits not to rush to Rajgruha.

Condemning the incident, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said today that he has directed the police to investigate and nab the two culprits immediately.

Rajgruha was the Mumbai home of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar where he used to store his vast collection of books and other literature.

Now it’s converted into a museum displaying some personal belongings of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and serves as a research centre.

Source: IANS
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close