Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut, sister on October 26, 27

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has summoned Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on October 26 and 27 in a sedition case.

In the Bandra Magistrate Court, a person named Sahil Ashraf Ali had complained that Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel for their tweets which he alleged are hurting religious sentiments of many.

The Court said that prima facie the allegations seemed plausible and directed the police to register an FIR against the actor and her sister.

The case has been registered under Section 124 A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Observed that prima facie it appears a cognizable offence has been committed by the accused, a local court in Mumbai’s Bandra had earlier today issued directions for the registration of an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and her sister for allegedly trying to spread communal hatred.

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said, “My client’s tweets are not used for spreading communal hatred. It spread due to several other reasons… There is a burden of proof on the complainant to show how the post spread communal hatred or who was affected by it. It cannot apply only by looking at the statement.”

He also said the tweets must also have some undertone of an attack on religion for these charges to apply. “For further comments, I need to see the full complaint along with the other documents referred to and relied upon by the complainant,” Siddiqui said.

The order was issued on a complaint, filed by one Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed, alleging that the sisters through their comment on social media attempted to create division between Hindus and Muslims and spread the communal hatred among the communities.

During the hearing, the complainant had submitted that Ranaut continuously defamed Bollywood film industry for the last couple of months as a hub of nepotism, favouritism, through her tweets from her official Twitter and TV interviews.

“She is creating divisions between Hindu and Muslim artists. She has tweeted very objectionable comments, which has not only hurt his religious sentiment but also the feeling of many film colleagues,” the complainant had submitted.

The complaint had alleged that Rangoli Chandel had also made an objectionable tweet to spread communal hatred among Hindu and Muslim communities. It said that the Bandra police station did not take cognizance of the offence, after which the complainant moved the court.

Year started with #DelhiRiots #Bangloreriots beheadings and killings of Hindu women by their husbands cos they refused to convert, now this young man killed because of one book, why can’t we edit those 4 pages in that book which clearly says to kill kafirs? #parisbeheading https://t.co/NxbWMOWjI8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

If Hindus had shown so called peaceful religion intolerance entire Bollywood would’ve been beheaded long ago, they make derogatory films for our religion and then claim they are scared of saffron color, look at the propaganda and it’s absurd and dumb logic. #parisbeheading https://t.co/5552KyPVOd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

The concept wasn’t as much a problem as the execution was,the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith, Isn’t she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful. https://t.co/LDRC8HyHYI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

As Hindus we need to be absolutely conscious of what these creative terrorists are injecting in to our subconscious, we must scrutinise, debate and evaluate what is the outcome of any perception that is fed to us, this is the only way to save our civilisation #tanishq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020

Source: ANI