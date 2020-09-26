Mumbai Police warn car-chasing ‘paparazzi’ of action

Mumbai, Sep. Sep 26 : The Mumbai Police on Saturday warned media vehicles against pursuing vehicles of celebs who are being summoned for the drugs probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

In a stern statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sangram Singh Nishandar said that today (Sep. 26), the police observed several media vehicles “chasing” people called for the NCB inquiry.

“This afternoon, we saw some mediapersons chasing the vehicles from the rear, front, sides, getting off their vehicles, posing great risk to themselves, the people in the vehicles and also the common persons. We will not tolerate this anymore,” said Nishandar.

He warned the media against chasing any vehicles henceforth but if anyone was found violating it, he threatened to seize the vehicles and take action against the drivers of those vehicles.

In the past couple of months, since the probe into the death case of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been many such ‘road chases’ by some media-vehicles.

They included celebs like Rhea Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and several others called in connection with the drug angle probe into the Sushant case.

Hot-tempered arguments and even scuffles have been witnessed among the media fraternity as all vie to get their bytes, shots or videos of the celebs, often their family members or even lawyers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.