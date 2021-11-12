Mumbai reports 262 COVID-19 cases, one death

Mumbai: Mumbai on Friday reported 262 new coronavirus infections and one fatality, a civic official said.

It took the tally of COVID-19 cases in the country’s financial capital to 7,59,081, and death toll to 16,288, he added.

The city had reported 283 cases and two fatalities on Thursday.

There are 2,906 active COVID-19 cases as 217 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

The total of recovered patients rose to 7,37,340.

As many as 33,834 COVID-19 tests were conducted since Thursday evening, which raised the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,18,26,080.

Mumbai has 15 sealed buildings at present. Buildings are sealed when five or more patients are found on premises.

The city’s average recovery rate is 97 per cent.

The average doubling rate or the period during which cases double is 2,136 days, and the average growth rate of cases was 0.03 per cent between November 5 to 11.