Mumbai residential building crash: Death toll mounts to 10; 13 injured

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th June 2022 4:50 pm IST
Mumbai residential building crash: Death toll mounts to 10; 13 injured
Mumbai residential building crash: Death toll mounts to 10; 13 injured

Mumbai: The toll in the Mumbai building crash has risen to 10 and at least 13 others, including a woman, were injured, the BMC Disaster Control said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the entire wing of the ground-plus-three floor Naik Nagar Building in Kurla east suburb of northeast Mumbai crashed minutes before midnight, trapping many persons living there.

Earlier this afternoon, the rescuers had extricated 17 (all adult males) persons trapped under the debris, and recovered four bodies.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Mumbai: One dead,11 injured after building collapses

The injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and LTMG Hospital in Sion.

As work continues amid intermittent showers to clear the mound of rubble, six more bodies were recovered and another 6 injured survivors were pulled out and rushed to hospital.

The rescue teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies besides local volunteers, who joined the rescue efforts there have expressed a potential risk to the adjoining second wing of the same building which could also collapse anytime.

The deceased have been identified as: Ajay M. Pasnor, 28, Ajinkya Gaikwad, 34, Kumar Prajapati, 20, Sikandar Rajbhor, 21, Anoop Rajbhor, 18, Arvind R. Bharti, 19, Anil Yadav, 21, Shyam Prajapati, 18, and two others unidentified men.

Among the 13 injured, including a woman, four are admitted to hospital and the remaining 9 have been discharged after treatment, as a hunt continues to extricate others feared buried under the debris.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Mumbai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button