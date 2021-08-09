Mumbai: SP MLA Abu Azmi, others booked for violating COVID norms

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, others for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols on Sunday evening while celebrating his birthday.

The police has filed a case against Azmi and 17 other people who were present at the party at Shivaji Nagar police station in Mumbai under sections 188 and 269 of IPC, Miscellaneous Provisions Act 37 (1) (2) and Sections 4 and 25 of Indian Arms Act.

Azmi represents the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in the Maharashtra assembly. According to the official statement by the Mumbai Police, Azmi was seen sitting on a chariot driven by a horse wherein he was seen without a mask.

The police swung into action after a video went viral on social media. In the video, Azmi was purportedly seen holding a sword to mark his birthday celebrations.

Further probe into the case is underway.