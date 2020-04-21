Mumbai: Two killed, one injured in dispute over parking space

Mumbai: Two brothers were killed and one severely injured in a petty dispute over a parking space at a chawl in Sewree Cross Road in central Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day at a municipal chawl in the jurisdiction of at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAF) Marg police station, an official said.

The victim’s Shahid Razak Patel (22), his brothers Sahil (16) and Adnan (16) had a heated argument with their neighbour Karim Yusuf Shaikh (35) over parking of a scooter at the chawl, he said.

Shaikh’s family joined the fight, following which he brutally knifed the brothers, the official said, adding that trio rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel, where Shahid and Sahil succumbed to their injuries and Adnan remains critical.

A case of murder was registered against Shaikh, his sister Minaz and their parents at RAK police station, the official said.

Source: PTI

