Mumbai: Woman commits suicide in Goregaon

Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her home in the western suburb of Goregaon here, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Altabas Aziz Chavhan allegedly committed suicide at her parents’ home in Galaxy Royal Apartment in Prem Nagar on Wednesday.

While no suicide note was found at the scene, the woman, who had been married for seven years, was said to be depressed about not being able to have children, which may be a reason for the drastic step, an official said.

The victim’s parents had last seen her alive on Tuesday night and when she did not emerge from her bedroom till Wednesday afternoon, they broke down the door and found her hanging from the ceiling, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered in the matter and further probe is underway, the official said.

Source: PTI