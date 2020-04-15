‘Mumbaikars should pitch in to make migrants feel at home’

New Delhi: As the use of force against the migrant labourers has become a source of major concern for the coalition government in Maharashtra, former Congress chief of the Mumbai unit has asked the state government to take action and has called upon the Mumbaikars to pitch in to calm down the migrants.

“Maharashtra government must do everything in its power to make migrants feel at home in Mumbai. We, Mumbaikars, must also pitch-in,” said Deora.

The Congress leader said that migrants were part of Mumbai and India’s growth story “Migrant and unorganised labourers are an integral part of India’s growth story. Their contribution to Mumbai’s culture and economy is indispensable.”

Former Congress MP Priya Dutt also demanded action against the culprits who spread rumours, “The gathering near Bandra station, seemed to be orchestrated by a select few, who should be severely punished when identified. These poor migrants were either given wrong info or incited, it is a pity that in a time like this people look for personal glory.”

However, the former MP gave clean chit to the Maharashtra government, “I know for sure the Maha govt has organised for distribution of food to the migrants in every ward. If anyone comes across any such person contact your ward officer who will guide you, let us all help people we know. In Mumbai, no one sleeps hungry there is always a helping hand.”

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly posting messages on social media which triggered the migrants crowding in Bandra on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.