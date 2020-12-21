Mumbai’s Covid-19 deaths cross 11K, night curfew back in Maha (Roundup)

Mumbai, Dec 21 : Mumbai’s Covid-19 deaths crossed the 11,000 mark on Monday, health officials said, even as Maharashtra returned to a night curfew from December 22 amidst the scare of the new coronavirus strain in the UK.

Mumbai, which has been in the sub-50 fatality range for over a month now, saw 12 new deaths, taking its toll to 11,008, while fresh cases continued below the 1,000-mark at 463, taking the tally to 287,313.

Another chunk of 6,053 fully recovered patients returned home – taking the total number of discharged from 17,83,905 to 17,89,958 till date, against the 59,649 active cases in the state.

Of the state’s total 8 circles, Mumbai circle (MMR) recorded 20 new deaths, taking its toll to 18,879 and with another spike of 846 new infectees, the total cases shot up to 649,911.

The state reported 55 fresh deaths, taking its toll to 48,801, while the new daily infections, which have remained below the 5,000 mark for nearly a fortnight, totalled 2,834, taking the state’s tally to 18,99,352.

The state recovery rate has increased to 94.24 percent – while the mortality rate stood stable at 2.57) per cent for the past nearly one week.

The number of people sent to home quarantine increased to 504,938, while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down to 3,579.

Meanwhile, spelling the end of Christmas-New Year festivities, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced a return of night curfew for 15 days from December 22, amidst the huge global scare over a new strain of Covid-19 virus detected in the UK.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government has beefed up its defences to tackle the situation, including imposing a night curfew in the jurisdiction of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and 26 other civic bodies for the next 15 days — from December 22 till January 5.

The move for the 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew came after conducting detailed deliberations with top officials of various departments, said an official.

