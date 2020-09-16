Mumbai’s Dharavi records 15 new COVID-19 cases

By Neha Published: 16th September 2020 11:40 pm IST
Mumbai: The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai’s slum colony Dharavi rose to 2,960 on Wednesday with the addition of 15 new cases, the city civic body said.

On Tuesday, seven new cases were found in the slum- dominated area.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 2,545 patients from Dharavi have already recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

The civic body has, however, stopped sharing death figures from Dharavi for the past few months.

According to the official, the slum sprawl has 143 active COVID-19 cases at present.

Dharavi, spread over 2.5 square kilometres, has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.

Source: PTI
