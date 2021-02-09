Mumbai’s Zarine Begum tops CA intermediate exam

New Delhi: In the Indian Chartered Accounts Institute of India (ICAI) intermediate exam, Maharashtra’s Zarine Begum Yusuf Khan stood as topper in the old course with 65.86 per cent. The results of the competitive exam were declared on Monday.

In the new course, however, Shreya Rakesh Tibrewala, a 19-year-old from Ahmedabad topped the competitive exam securing 87.63 per cent. “I started preparing after class 12 and secured 13th rank in the foundation exam in 2019,” Tibrewala told Indian Express.

In the CA Intermediate old course, a total number of 9608 candidates appeared for the exam in group I, out of which 1,129 candidates passed in the group with a pass percentage of 11.75 per cent. In group II, 21,119 candidates appeared out of which 3,192 passed, with a pass percentage of 15.11 per cent.

In the CA Intermediate new course a total number of 64,243 candidates appeared for the exam in group 1, and 16,473 passed with a pass percentage of 25.64 per cent. In group 2, 43,134 appeared and 9,425 passed with a pass percentage of 21.85.

Puneet Agrawal from Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Nidhi Dinesh Kumar Lalwani from Ichalkaranji in Maharashtra shared the first in the CA Foundation 2021 exam, each securing 90.25 percentage.

In the CA Foundation old course a total number of 40,276 male candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 14,543 candidates passed with a pass percentage of 36.11 per cent. 37738 female candidates appeared out of which 12,784 passed, with a pass percentage of 33.88 per cent.

A total of 78014 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation exam and 27,327 passed with a pass percentage of 35.03 per cent.