Munawar-Faisal: Confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16 (Photos)

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1.

Photo of Umm E Maria Umm E Maria|   Published: 15th August 2022 3:58 pm IST
Bigg Boss 16 contestants Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann and Munawar Faruqui (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: One of the most-awaited reality shows of the year, Bigg Boss 16 is all set to begin soon and fans are eager to know what this season will bring for them. As always, the show will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and reportedly, he has already completed shooting for its first promo.

Reportedly, the show is in the pre-production stage and will be aired on October 1. While the 16th edition is still very far away from its premiere, fans are already curious to know which of their favorite contestants will be a part of the show.

So in this write-up, we have compiled a list of all the contestants who are reportedly confirmed to be in the coveted Bigg Boss house, so far.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

Munawar Faruqui

Faisal Shaikh

Kanika Mann

Twinkle Kapoor

Vivian Dsena

Shivin Narang

Farmani Naaz

