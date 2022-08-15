Munawar-Faisal: Confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16 (Photos)

Mumbai: One of the most-awaited reality shows of the year, Bigg Boss 16 is all set to begin soon and fans are eager to know what this season will bring for them. As always, the show will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and reportedly, he has already completed shooting for its first promo.

Reportedly, the show is in the pre-production stage and will be aired on October 1. While the 16th edition is still very far away from its premiere, fans are already curious to know which of their favorite contestants will be a part of the show.

Also Read First teaser of Bigg Boss 16 unveiled [Watch]

So in this write-up, we have compiled a list of all the contestants who are reportedly confirmed to be in the coveted Bigg Boss house, so far.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

Munawar Faruqui

Faisal Shaikh

Kanika Mann

Twinkle Kapoor

Vivian Dsena

Shivin Narang

Farmani Naaz