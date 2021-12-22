Munawar Faruqui all set to perform in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was last month stopped from performing in Bengaluru amid protests by some right-wing groups, is set to perform here in January.

Faruqui took to his Instagram to announce his show titled ‘Dhando’ which will be taking place on January 9. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Ticket link in BIO miyaaa.”

According to online ticket booking platform BookMyShow, the tickets are priced from Rs 799 and the venue is yet to be announced.

KTR invites Munawar Faruqui, Kunal Kamra

Earlier, Telangana Minister for IT and industries and TRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) stated the comedians — Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui have an “open invitation” to perform in Hyderabad. While speaking at an event, he said: “We don’t cancel shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we are not aligned with them politically.”

#Hyderabad is a truly cosmopolitan city and we don't cancel shows of @munawar0018 or @kunalkamra88 just because we are not politically aligned to them – says @KTRTRS taking a dig at #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/YLbqL9yR5Q — Naveena Ghanate (@TheNaveena) December 17, 2021

Munawar Faruqui’s Bengaluru show cancelled

KTR’s invitation came three weeks after Faruqui’s show in Bengaluru was cancelled in November after the Bengaluru Police denied permission to hold his stand-up comedy show in the city. This was due to the protests by Hindu right-wing groups, who alleged that he had hurt their religious sentiments in one of his shows.

Bengaluru police have issued a letter to the organisers of Munawar Faruqui's stand-up comedy show this evening at Good Shepherd Auditorium. The manager of the auditorium says he is no longer giving space for Munawar's show after the letter from Bengaluru police. pic.twitter.com/Gyz2Io2YuH — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) November 28, 2021

When he hinted at quitting comedy

After 12 of his shows were called off in the last two months, the 29-year-old comic issued a statement on social media hinting at quitting stand-up comedy.

His statement read: “Today Bangalore show has been cancelled under the threat to vandalize the venue, and over 600+ tickets were sold. This show was a charitable show, all money of this show would go to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.”

“Putting me in jail for the joke I never did to cancelling my shows which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair, this show has gained so much love from people in India irrespective of their religion. I think this is the end. My name is Munawar Faruqui and that’s been my time. You guys were a wonderful audience. Goodbye. I’m done,” he signed off.

Apart from Bengaluru, his shows in Gujarat, Gurgaon, Chhattisgarh and Goa too were canceled following threats from various Hindutva groups.