Munawar Faruqui confirms his second wedding, shares photo of…

Mumbai: Standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has started a new chapter in his personal life. He recently got married for the second time to Mumbai-based makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. Mehzabeen is also a divorcee and has a 10-year-old daughter from her first marriage.

Although Munawar Faruqui and his team have not officially announced the marriage, photos of the newly married couple recently surfaced on the internet and several inside sources also confirmed the news.

First picture of Munawar Faruqui with wife Mehzabeen pic.twitter.com/UPbPBDbCPm — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) May 29, 2024

And now, Munawar Faruqui has indirectly confirmed his wedding.

Munawar Faruqui’s Wedding Ring

On May 29, Munawar shared a picture with his son on his Instagram story. What caught everyone’s attention was the wedding ring on his right hand. This has led many to believe that he is confirming his marriage indirectly.

In the Instagram story, Munawar extended warm birthday wishes to his little son, Mikael. He posted a sweet snapshot with his son and wrote, “HBD (cake emoji) My (star emoji).” The wedding ring on his right hand was clearly visible, hinting at his recent marriage.

For those who are not aware, Munawar and Mehzabeen’s nikah took place on May 26, 2024. The ceremony was attended by close family members, and no phones were allowed inside the premises to ensure privacy.

Fans are happy to see Munawar embracing this new phase of his life and wish the couple all the best for their future together.