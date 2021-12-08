Munawar Faruqui dropped from Gurgaon fest after BJP leader’s complaint

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui has reportedly been dropped from a Gurgaon show, as the organizers claimed to have received threatening calls and a complaint from a BJP leader.

The Gurgaon comedy festival, scheduled between December 17-19, stars comedians from around the country. The organisers faced backlash after they put up posters of the show that included Faruqui in its list.

BJP leader and IT-cell in charge, Arun Yadav, tweeted a picture holding with pride the police complaint he filed, saying “We will not allow this traitor’s show in Gurgaon under any circumstances. Jai Shri Ram.”

In his complaint, Yadav stated that Munawar has been inciting “communal disharmony” with his — jokes and comedy shows, and has offended his (Yadav’s) Hindu faith.

In his complaint he “requests” the police to “look into” the matter and prevent Faruqi from performing in the show.

The comedy show that listed nine artists has now dropped Faruqui from its posters. The updated posters indicate that Varun Grover, another among the original list of comedians, will also not perform at the festival. As of now, Grover has not clarified the reason for his exclusion from the lineup of comedians.

Munavar Faruqui’s 19th December show in Gurgaon has been cancelled. Varun Grover is also not performing.



Now vs. Then pic.twitter.com/w3P58eZAO8 — Shubhendu (@BBTheorist) December 5, 2021

Grover had earlier come out in support of Faruqui, after his shows were cancelled due to Hindutva terror.