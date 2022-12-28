Munawar Faruqui reacts to police action against Salman Khan’s fans

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who turned 57 on December 27, celebrated his birthday with fans. Millions of Bhaijaan’s fans gathered outside his house to express their love to the birthday boy.

Fans from pan India waited for the Sultan star until he came to his balcony to wave to his fans. Once Khan and his father started greeting fans, the crowd went berserk and Mumbai police performed lathi charge on fans to control the crowd.

The video of cops beating Bhaijaan’s fans has gone viral like wildfire.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Police lathi-charge crowd gathered outside Salman Khan's residence Galaxy apartments on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/zrB8pyaguv — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Reacting to the lathi charge on Salman’s fans, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram shared post to condemn the attack on fans. He indirectly pointed out at Mumbai police mob management. Faruqui wrote, ”Birthday bhai ka hai aur police B’day bumps crowd ko de rahi he…”, which roughly translates ‘It is the birthday of Bhai but police is beating the bumps of crowd..”

Well Munawar did not stop here only. He takes a swipe at Salman Khan by sharing a story on his Insta also.He wrote, ”Police lathi charging the crowd on road front of Salman Khan house….Not first time people getting hurt being on footpath.”

It is clearly understood that the standup comedian targeted Salman by recalling 2002 hit and run case. Relevant to mention here that Khan was acquitted in the case.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside Pooja Hegde which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023 and ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Katrina Kaif which will be released on Diwali 2023.

What is your opinion, will Bhaijaan react to Munawar Farauqui’s post or not ? Do let us know in the comments box