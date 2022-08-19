Munawar Faruqui to NOT perform in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui recently announced that he is all set to perform in Hyderabad on August 20. Despite facing heat from BJP MLA Raja Singh, the Lock Upp winner assured his fans that he will be performing in the city as per the schedule. However, his latest Instagram story has now left fans worried and disappointed.

Munawar Faruqui’s Bengaluru Show Post-poned

On Friday, Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram story to inform that his Bengaluru show, which was supposed to take place today (August 19), has been postponed due to his health issues.”So hi doston. Today’s Bangalore show postponed to next Friday. As I missed my flight due to health issues. I am really sorry. Going through test hope it’s not COVID.”

This development has left fans worried who are now wondering if Munawar’s health will allow him to perform in Hyderabad. However, an official confirmation about the same from the comedian is still awaited.

Raja Singh’s Issues Threats to The Comedian

Last week, Raja Singh threatened to stop Munawar Faruqui’s Hyderabad show. In his video message, the politician said that he will ‘set the theatre on fire’ if the comedian’s show is conducted in the city. He even threatened to ‘beat up’ Munawar.

He stated, “In the past too, our idiot Minister KTR offered police protection and invited him, saying his event will be a great success. But even then, when Hindu groups across Telangana united to threaten him, they got scared and cancelled the event.”

“See what will happen if they invite him (Munawar). Wherever the program is, we will go and beat him up. Whoever offers him a venue, we will burn it down. If something goes wrong, KTR and the government and police are responsible. We will definitely beat him up and send him back if he comes to Telangana, this is a challenge,” Raja Singh said.

After #comedian #MunawarFaruqui announcing another show in #Hyderabad , #BJP MLA #RajaSingh,who frequently makes anti-Muslim hate speeches, threatened to beat up #Munawar and burn down the venue if the show was allowed to take place.



His previous show cancelled citing COVID rule pic.twitter.com/HkESnyj9uq — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 11, 2022

Munawar Faruqui’s Reply To KTR

Post his threats, Munawar Faruqui took to Twitter recently to take a subtle jibe at the BJP MLA. He tweeted, “Taking up on your kind invitation @KTRTRS Sir. Thank you #Hyderabad for the ❤️ . See you on the 20th of Aug. Book your tickets now” followed by a BookMyShow link.

Taking up on your kind invitation @KTRTRS Sir.



Thank you #Hyderabad for the ❤️ .

See you on the 20th of Aug.

Book your tickets nowhttps://t.co/tryc1JSCP0 — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) August 14, 2022

Meanwhile, have a look are what Hyderabadis are saying n Twitter.

@munawar0018 @bookmyshow dude when will the Hyderabad venue be announced?? The show is literally tomorrow. — kayasyasss (@hassssssle) August 19, 2022

@munawar0018 Bhai, Show on 20th Aug in Hyderabad, Is it final? Venue is yet to be decided 😒 — Muzaffar (@muzaffaruddin7) August 18, 2022

Sir please provide proper security to munawar faruqui show and take action against raja singh #Hyderabad — Saamsyed (@Saamsyed1) August 18, 2022

@KTRTRS sir thnxk and tqsm for intiving our bro @munawar0018 in Hyderabad #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarWarriors. @KTRTRS once again very very very tqsm. I love uh #ktr sir😍😘 — Safwan Shah (@mrbadmash000) August 19, 2022