Munawar Faruqui’s bail plea rejected; comic to approach MP high court

Indore: The bail plea of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been rejected by the sessions court in Indore today. Faruqui’s lawyer and senior advocate Anshuman has confirmed this to the Indian Civil Liberties Union.

A copy of the detailed order is yet to be made available to the public.

As per information confirmed by our @ICLU_Ind team member from Indore @insouciantwarsi, Munawar 's senior advocate Anshuman Ji has confirmed that Munawar's bail has been rejected. — Anas Tanwir (बुकरात वकील) (@Vakeel_Sb) January 5, 2021

Faruqui was arrested along with four other on Saturday after Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of a BJP MLA, complained against him for alleged indecent remarks made against Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The five were later sent to judicial custody till January 13.

Bail plea of Nalin Yadav, one of the five people arrested for organizing the new-year stand up show in Indore, has also been rejected.

Bail pleas of Prakhar Vyas and Priyam Vyas are to be heard tomorrow. There is no information available on Edwin Anthony’s bail application. All five remain under judicial custody.

Another friend of Faruqui, Sadakat Khan, who went to Indore to visit his friends and attend Faruqui’s court hearing was assaulted and arrested by the cops. He is now under police custody.

Faruqui’s lawyer told DeadAntCo that the application was rejected by the sessions court as the matter is still under investigation. He added that Faruqui will move his bail application before Madhya Pradesh High Court tomorrow.

#BREAKING: Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s bail application has been dismissed by the sessions court and he will be moving a bail application before the Allahabad High Court tomorrow, according to his lawyer. Faruqui remains in judicial custody. — DeadAnt (@DeadAntCo) January 5, 2021