Munawar-Gauahar: 8 rumored contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: India’s most-loved controversial reality show Bigg Boss which managed to entertain audience in the digital world with Bigg Boss OTT is making headlines for a brand new season.

In 2021, makers introduced the first web version of the show hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar, that streamed on Voot. The show became an instant hit and received a lot of attention from fans.

Now, as per the buzz, Bigg Boss OTT2 is already under the pre-production stage and the release date will be announced soon. While a lot of unconfirmed updates have been doing rounds on the internet, let us have a look at some of the popular names from the industry who are rumored to take part in the upcoming season.

1.Munawar Faruqui

Reportedly, comedian Munawar Faruqui have been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Munawar Faruqui has been in the spotlight ever since he won Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock-Upp and has been on the receiving end of a lot of love from fans. Well, if the rumours are true, ‘Munawar Ki Janta’ is in for a treat.

2.Nia Sharma

‘Jamai Raja’ fame Nia Sharma has already dipped her toes into the reality world with Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 15. Furthermore, she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT as a guest for one day. Now, the actress is likely to take part in Bigg Boss OTT2.

3.Zaid Darbar

Social media influencer Zaid Darbar is rumored to make his first debut on the screen with Bigg Boss OTT 2. The dancer and content creator, who recently tied the knot with Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan has been enjoying a lot of love and appreciation from fans for his content on social media.

4.Gauahar Khan

The gorgeous actress Gauahar Khan who already won Bigg Boss 7 is reportedly trying her luck once again with her husband in the Bigg Boss’ web version. Few days back, the actress shared the screen with Zaid Darbar in a Punjabi music video ‘Khair Kare’ which was released on Youtube.

5.Awez Darbar

Popular Tiktok star Awez darbar has been approached to take part in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Awez Darbar is famous for his choreography and collaborations with celebrities like Nora Fatehi, Priyanka Chopra, Badshaah, and many more.

6.Kevin Almasifar

Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Kevin Almasifar has been approached for the OTT version of Bigg Boss, state reports. However, there’s no official confirmation.

7.Baseer Ali

Splitsvilla 10 winner Baseer Ali is likely to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Titled as runner-up in Ace of Space 2 and Roadies Rising, Baseer is one of the most loved reality show stars.

8.Anushka Sen

Television actress Anushka sen is reportedly in talks for Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress who rose to fame with ‘Baalveer’ is currently gearing up to debut in Korean TV shows.