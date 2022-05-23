Munawar, Nazila’s nikah on cards? Here’s what their fans say

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is hogging the limelight ever since came out of Kangana Ranaut‘s Lock Upp. Apart from his stunning win, he has been grabbing a lot of attention for his personal life. Munawar is currently dating model and social media influencer Nazila. He is often snapped with his ladylove in and around the town.

Taking to Instagram, Munawar dropped a set of loved-up pictures with gf Nazila. In the pictures, that are from their recent visit to Dhaakad’s premiere, the couple can be seen deeply in love with each other. What caught everyone’s attention was the caption. He wrote, “Ab nahi hai hum charago ke mohtaj, uski ankhein mehfile roshan karti hai. Mai kitaaben fir se almari me rakh aaya hun, Suna hai woh ba-kamaal insaan padti hai.”

Fans are going gaga over their beautiful pictures and Munawar’s words for his love. Several ‘Munaz’ fans expressed their wish to see their favourite jodi as married couple. Some social media users suggested Munawar and Nazila to get ‘nikafied’ soon.

One Instagram user commented on Munawar’s photos, “Bhai jaldi nikah karlo (Get married soon).” “Madeee fort eachhh ottherrr,” wrote another.

A fan called them, “Bhaiya Bhabhi.” Another Instagram user also commented, “Nazar na lage (ward off evil eye).” One fan also appreciated the comedian’s poetry, writing, “Kya baat hai bhai and bhabi (Wow, brother and sister-in-law), awesome pose and shayari (poetry).”

Check out their other pictures below.

On the work front, Munawar Faruqui is likely to be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 which is set to go on floors soon.