Munawar on working with Kangana, ‘Zyada se zyada kya karegi?’

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was recently announced as a the second confirmed contestant of Ekta Kapoor‘s upcoming reality show ‘Lock Upp’. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will be hosting the fearless show which will feature 16 “controversial” celebrities. All of them will be put together in a lock up for months without amenities and will have to fight for the survival.

It is known to all that both Munawar and Kangana come from different sets of political ideologies and since the concept of the show gives Kangana power over the contestants, fans are quite interested to see the clash.

In his latest interview with Bollywood Life, Munawar Faruqui was asked if he fears the Queen actress, to which he replied, “No, there is nothing to fear. Woh zyada se zyada kya karegi (What’s the most she can do). I mean the most she can do is throw me out of the show. It is an entertainment show, no one is there to kill one another.”

Admitting that he and Kangana have very different ideologies, Munawar said, “I am aware that she is a woman with a very strong point of view. But then even I have strong opinions. It is just two people with that mindset.”

Munawar Faruqui faces heat

Munawar Faruqui received criticism from a section of social media for being a part of Lock Upp. While one social media user commented, “Ye to doglapan hai be!…” another wrote, “Paise ka chakkar babu bhaiyya.”

A netizen tweeted, “It is safe to say that I never was a Munawar Faruqi fan but I wouldn’t expect him to take this sort of an opportunity out of the limelight. He proved himself to be just another puppet, what a pity! Another one wrote, “You are a hypocrite.”

Munawar reacts

After facing backlash online, Munawar took to Instagram and penned a statement, urging people not to spread hate. “Request to friends, fans and followers If you see people giving their opinion on something I’m doing…Don’t argue or abuse them…Put your words in right way and leave! Don’t engage. They have right to do that as I feel few are hurt, disappointed but at the end lets not make Internet about arguments and hate. let them do their job (criticism) and let me do my job! (Entertainment) My job is to entertain you people! And I will try my best to do that 24*7 on this show,” he posted.

Lock Upp Contestants

Only three contestants have been confirmed so far for ‘Lock Upp’. Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqi and Poonam Panday are the three who will be entering the show that airs from February 27.

Other names which are doing rounds on internet are Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Shehnaaz Gill, Anushka Sen, Chetan Bhagat, among others.

Lock Upp will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.