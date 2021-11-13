Munawar’s Goa show cancelled amid pressure by Hindu groups

Panaji: Controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui’s stand-up comedy act, which was scheduled to be held at a Panaji mall next week has been cancelled, following protests by Hindu groups.

The organisers of the event, LVC Comedy, have confirmed the cancellation of the event, which was to be held on November 15.

Sources said that the decision by the event agency to cancel the show was taken after a meeting with officials at the Panaji police station late on Saturday, who cautioned the organisers about a possible law and order situation arising on account of Faruqui’s act. Founder of LVF Comedy Warren Viegas declined to comment on the development.

Earlier on Saturday, several Hindu groups in Goa had demanded a ban on controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui’s stand-up comedy act in the coastal state accusing him of slandering Hindu Gods.

In a representation submitted to the North Goa District Magistrate, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has said that the comedian could vitiate the atmosphere in Goa ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls and therefore, his act should be banned in the state.

“He has made vulgar jokes about Hindu gods. He has targeted them. He was behind bars for 37 days in Madhya Pradesh for insulting Hindu religion,” Samiti spokesman Jayesh Thali said. “There are elections in Goa and at such events could create acrimony in the state. If Pramod Muthalik can be banned in Goa, why is Munawar allowed in Goa,” he added.

Pramod Muthalik, who heads the Karnataka-based Sri Rama Sena, has been banned by the state administration from 2014, after the Hindu activist said that he proposed to set up a branch of the organisation in Goa and would work towards banning nightlife and pubs because they allegedly aped Western culture.