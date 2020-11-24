Munawwar Rana takes swipe at UP govt over proposed law against ‘love jihad’

Lucknow: With the Uttar Pradesh government moving in the direction of bringing a law against “love jihad”, noted Urdu poet Munawwar Rana took a dig at the BJP regime in the state on Monday, saying the new law should first be used against the leaders of the saffron party and their family members who have married outside the community.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rana said, “We can extend support to a law being enacted against love jihad only on the condition that its beginning should be made from the two big love jihadis sitting in the central government so that two Muslim girls can then marry them and action should also be taken against all BJP leaders and their family members who have married outside their religion.”

इस पर बने क़ानून को हम समर्थन इस शर्त पर देते हैं कि इसकी शुरुआत पहले केंद्र सरकार में बैठे 2 बड़े 'ल.जिहादियों' से की जाए ताकि बाद में 2 मुस्लिम लड़कियों के निकाह उनसे हो सके, और जिन भी भाजपा नेता या उनके परिवार के लोगों ने गैर-धर्म में शादियां की हैं उन पर भी कार्रवाई हो।

(2/2) — Munawwar Rana (@MunawwarRana) November 22, 2020

In another tweet, he said, “Although love jihad is just a jumla used to spread hatred in the society, Muslim girls suffer the most from this because boys get married elsewhere.”

यूं तो लव जिहाद सिर्फ़ एक जुमला है जो समाज में नफरत फैलाने के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।

इससे सबसे ज़्यादा नुक़सान तो मुस्लिम लड़कियों का ही होता है क्योंकि लड़के कहीं और शादी कर लेते हैं।



(1/2) — Munawwar Rana (@MunawwarRana) November 22, 2020

Law against ‘Love Jihad’

The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the state’s law ministry for a stringent law to deal with the alleged religious conversion of women in the name of marriage, which BJP leaders refer to as “love jihad”.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also stated at recent election rallies that his government would come out with a strong law to deal with “love jihad”.

Earlier this month, an FIR was registered against Rana for his remarks in which he allegedly defended the recent killings in France over a caricature of Prophet Muhammad.

He had made the controversial comments in an interview to a news channel after three people were killed in a knife attack at a church in the French city of Nice.

Source: PTI