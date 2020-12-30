Munawwar Rana’s daughter Sumaiya joins SP in presence of Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Sumaiya Rana, daughter of famous Urdu poet Munawwar Rana joined Samajwadi Party on Tuesday.

According to Times of India report, she joined the party in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP

On the occasion, the chief of SP slammed BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and alleged that it uses police cases to suppress the dissenting voice.

Former UP Chief Minister also promised that he will withdraw all cases against anti-CAA protesters once his party regains power in the State.

Sumaiya Rana

Earlier, Sumaiya Rana was in headlines when she participated in the anti-CAA protests. The State police had also booked cases against Sumaiya and her sister Fauzia Rana.

Later, talking about the cases, Sumaiya had said that the cases filed against her by the state government are a badge of honour for her.

It may be mentioned that the CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014.