Munger violence: Police targeting ‘Hindutva’, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Oct. Oct 30 : Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the violent incidents in Munger district of Bihar are an attack on ‘Hindutva’ and questioned why the state government is keeping quiet in the matter.

“At least one person was killed in the police firing after violence erupted during the Goddess Durga immersion…This is a direct assault on ‘Hindutva’ in Bihar But what is the state government doing in the matter?” asked Raut, who is the Sena chief Spokesperson.

Taking a swipe at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari without naming him, he said why he (Governor) is not asking the Bihar government – in which Bharatiya Janata Party is a partner – whether it has forgotten its ‘Hindutva’ and become ‘Secular’.

In edits in the Sena publications ‘Saamana’ and ‘Dopahar Ka Saamana’, the Sena launched a scathing attack on the Bihar government, saying there was ‘Jungle Raj’ in that state where police ‘fired at Hindutva’ and at Hindus during a Hindu festival at the height of the elections there.

However, it said the BJP plays ‘Hindutva of convenience’ and always targets states ruled by Opposition parties, including Maharashtra where they threaten to break open locks of temples and seek to exploit the Palghar lynching incident.

–IANS

qn/ash