Municipal Corporator murdered in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada

East Godavari: Kakinada ninth ward Corporator Kampara Ramesh was murdered on Thursday midnight around 2:30 am in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada city, the police said.

Speaking to ANI over phone, Kakinada Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bhimarao said that the ward corporator was hit by a car near a car repair shed.

“Before the murder, Ramesh had consumed liquor in the same shed with some friends. When they were about to leave the place, a verbal brawl took place that lead to the mishap,” Kakinada DSP said.

The body was sent to trust hospital Kakinada for post-mortem and the case has been registered under section 302 Indian Penal Code (IPC), police added.

However, the police suspect an old rivalry might be the motive behind the murder.

The search operation to nab the accused is underway.