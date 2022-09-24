Munugodu by-poll pre-final for us: BJP leader Vivek

Hyderabad: BJP leader Vivek Venkat Swamy on Saturday termed the upcoming by-election in Munugodu Assembly constituency as per-finals for their party. Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he mocked that the CM would come out of his farmhouse whenever there is a by-election in the state.

He criticised that KCR, who announced the Dalit Bandhu scheme at the time of Huzurabad by-election was now promising to implement Girijana Bandhu in the state ahead of the by-election in Munugodu. He said the people were not in a position to believe the chief minister.

He alleged that the KCR had not fulfilled his promise to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He further said the BJP was taking the Munugodu by-election as a matter of prestige and added that they would release a charge sheet and party’s manifesto for the by-election.