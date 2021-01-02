Murali Krishna from Visakhapatnam conquers Mount Kilimanjaro

Visakhapatnam: Climbing the world’s highest free-standing mountain in the world which is also Africa’s tallest mountain Mount Kilimanjaro is no mean achievement. Measuring 19,341 feet (5,895 meters) the mountain was conquered by Murali Krishna Vemula who hails from Visakhapatnam.

Sheer passion made him realise his dream in hoisting the Indian tricolour at the snow-capped volcano though he does not have training in mountaineering.

Part of Eastern Rift Mountains, Mt. Kilimanjaro is located in Tanzania. It is a dormant volcano. This mountain has become a favourite rendezvous to hike for the first timers. It is said that unlike other well-known summits, Mt. Kilimanjaro gives motivation to scale up other famous mountains.

“It took me five days from the base camp to reach the peak. Only on the final day, I faced severe difficulty due to oxygen deficiency and water shortage. The water I had carried got frozen as I reached higher altitude,” Murali Krishna Vemula, who migrated to Tanzania from Visakhapatnam after completing MBA, told Siasat.com.

“Passing through Horombo Hut (12,200 ft.) to Marangu Gate (5905 ft.) was my descending on the last day where I faced an oxygen problem and left with no water to drink. However, the passing through Kilimanjaro cloud forest was a lifetime experience. We were told to watch our steps during the descent as the trail was quite slippery,” Murali Krishna, who works as General Manager with FMCG/food processing company Darsh Industries Ltd, for the past 13 years, said.

“I tried randomly and my success will certainly help me gather confidence to climb Mt. Everest and other peaks in the future,” he added.

It was not required to have a specialist coach to take up mountaineering. One strong determination and experience to climb small hills in one’s neighbourhood always helps in accomplishing one’s dreams, he believed.

He began his adventure on December 23 and completed the task on December 27.

Belonging to a middle class family at Tagarapuvalasa, located between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, he felt that he would be able to take up more adventurous trips. His objective was to achieve his goal as well as promote the cause of the environment in social media platforms. “I am a passionate lover of nature and an avid traveller. I love meeting people from various places and learn about their culture,” he said.