Murder takes place at city based Shiva Reddy sweet shop

Hyderabad: A murder has taken place at the city based famous Shiva Reddy’s sweet shop over the issue of an illicit affair. The murder took place at the Madhuranagar branch of the sweet shop in the city.

The two workers of the shop- Ghouse and Srinivas- fought with each other over an illegal affair with a woman. Enraged during the argument, Ghouse attacked his colleague Srinivas repeatedly resulting in his instant death.

The native of the victim Srinivas is Ramavaram area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. It is learnt the woman also belonged to the same district. It is also learnt that the incident took place in the presence of the woman. The SR Nagar police have registered a case in the issue and investigating the matter.