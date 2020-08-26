Murder takes place at city based Shiva Reddy sweet shop

By SM Bilal Published: 26th August 2020 10:18 pm IST

Hyderabad: A murder has taken place at the city based famous Shiva Reddy’s sweet shop over the issue of an illicit affair. The murder took place at the Madhuranagar branch of the sweet shop in the city.

The two workers of the shop- Ghouse and Srinivas- fought with each other over an illegal affair with a woman. Enraged during the argument, Ghouse attacked his colleague Srinivas repeatedly resulting in his instant death.

The native of the victim Srinivas is Ramavaram area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. It is learnt the woman also belonged to the same district. It is also learnt that the incident took place in the presence of the woman. The SR Nagar police have registered a case in the issue and investigating the matter.

READ:  Ganja worth Rs 95.60 lakh seized in Kothagudem
Categories
Crime in Hyderabad
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close