Mushaira & Sham-e-Ghazal – Releasing Dhanak Magazine

Auckland: URDU HINDI CULTURAL ASSOCIATION OF NEW ZEALAND INC

PROGRAMME DETAILS 21/11/2020 Fickling Convention Centre Three King Auckland

PROGRAMME HOST:- GHOUSE MAJEED

5:30 PM PEOPLE START COMING MIX & MINGLE

6:00 PM Syed Mujeeb:- WELCOME THE GATHERING

6:05 PM Roopa Such dev PRESIDENT’S SPEECH

6.10 PM TO 7.30 PM

SHAM-E-GHAZAL: HOST:- S D Madhur

INTRODUCING SYMPHONY :- HARMONIAM :- KISHAN TABLA:- BASANT MADHUR GUITAR:- AKHILESH MADHUR VIOLIN:-ANMOL

GHAZAL SINGERS : – ( EACH PERFORMER WILL BE GIVEN 5 MINUTES)

DANIL TRACY . JYOTHI VIRK KALR SANDEEP SINGH NISAR MIRZA AMITA JOSHI UBED

ANSARI KAPIL BHAGAT Khalid Mohd (labasa fiji )

7:30 PM TO 7:50PM

PART TWO:- RELEASING DHANAK MAGAZINE 2020 9TH EDITION BY

H.E Mr. Muktesh K. Pardeshi High Commissioner of India to New Zealand.

Urdu Editor : Syed Mujeeb

Hindi Editor : Preeta Vyas

English Editor : Patrick Bennett

HON KANWALJIT SINGH BAKSHI EX MP AND HON MICHAERL WOODMP Dr Gaurav Sharma Hamilton West MP

Deborah Russell Labour MP for New Lynn

HON PRIYANCA RADHAKRISHNN MP ASSISTED BY ROOPA SUCHDEV AND SYED MUJEEB

SPEECH BY High Commission of India (3 MINUTES)

A special award: Lifetime Achievement Award for won the hearts and minds of Kiwis for his cool calm leadership during lockdown DR Ashley Bloomfield Director-General of Health and Chief Executive”. Ministry of Health

A special award; Lifetime Achievement Award for Poetry; Sri Shiv Bhagirath

DINNER BREAK 7:50 PM TO 8:20PM

SESSION 3. FROM: 8:20 PM TO 9:20 PM

Roshni Chadha

Sadr-e-Mushaira Janab Mohammad Tauqir Khan JP& QSM

Participants

Sri Somnath Gupta

inderjeet bajwa

Sandeep Mathur Hamilton

Sri Dinesh Bhardwaj

Sachin Kumar

navneet guram

Sri Bal Madan

Sri Shiv Bhagirath

Sri Rohit Kumar Happy

Chirayu BhattA

Hannan Khan

Ghouse Majeed

Syed Mujeeb Hyderabadi

Dr Yousuf Qureshi

Naeem dehlvi

nareshs Kumari

SPEECH BY SADR-E- MUSHAIRA :- JANAB

Mohammad Tauqir Khan SAHEB Justice of the peace & QSM

9:25 PM VOTE OF THANKS BY Mirza Taimoori