Mushrooming of illegal parking fee collectors in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Coronavirus pandemic lead to many changes in the lifestyles of the people. People have started using their own vehicles to avoid crowded public transport. Taking advantage of the increase in the number of vehicles, some unscrupulous people started collecting parking fee from the gullible public. While parking the vehicles, the owners, due to their ignorance, end up paying parking charges to these illegal parking tax collectors.

A social activist Vijay Gopal, having detected this illegal practice, decided to bring this matter to the authorities’ attention. He lodged an FIR against those involved in illegal parking racket.

Confirming the FIR, the SHO of Abids Police station said, “Acting on a complaint of Vijay Gopal, we have registered an FIR against some men of ‘Mayur Kaushal Complex’. Necessary action would be taken against them.”

Incessant FIRs against the illegal parking fee collectors would help free the society from the menace of corruption. Amit Trivedi, a resident of Ameerpeth said, “The police officials are aware of such illegal activities but they seldom take action on their own and wait for someone to file a complaint. These police officials must play a responsible role to take action against those fleecing money from the public.”