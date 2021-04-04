Musi river beautification project report to be completed by September

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government is working on to beautify the Musi River at par with the Narmada River in Gujarat.

The state government has also sanctioned Rs. 200 crores for the beautification project and the Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) is working on the detailed project report.

The officials said that the debris will be removed and plants would be set up in the surrounding areas.

A survey was done with the help of a drone and buffer zones have been marked to come up at both sides of the river across 50 meters.

MRDCL officials said the detailed project report will be finalized by August-September. The cost of the beautification project is estimated to be between 8000-10000 crore and it will include east-west Corridor Bridge.

At present, sewerage water flows in the river and as per the long-term plans, MRDCL is working on to set up sewage plants to curtail the flow of murky and untreated water into the river.

It may be mentioned that the Musi River originates in the Vikarabad district, Telangana near the Ananthagiri hills and 50 km of the river passes through the city.