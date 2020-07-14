Musi river demarcation work is in progress

Hyderabad: Musi River front Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) is all set to demarcate Musi river within next 15 days.

This exercise has been taken up at Uppal and Amberpet areas and it would help the MRDCL in identifying the boundaries with precision and initiate measures to curb encroachments.

For conducting the demarcation process the personnel are using the GPS devices and identifying the latitude and longitude points for precision boundary marking. The identification of a buffer zone, which is 50 metre from the river bed shall also be identified

The initiative was taken up by the MRDCL the Municipal administration Minister KT Rama Rao reviewed the progress of works on riverfront development.

According to the sources, the demarcation exercise being taken up from Bapu Ghat to Nagole that covers a distance of about 20.85 km stretch.

MRDCL is also focusing on curbing dumping of trash and debris in the river. In recent times an earthmover was seized when few persons were found to be engaged in the illegal excavation of the river bank at Nagole.