Music composer Pritam’s father passes away

Mumbai: Noted music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s father Prabodh Chakraborty passed away on Sunday. He was 86, battling Parkinson and Alzheimer, and was in hospital since the last two years.

“Pritam, his mother and sister were with Prabodh Chakraborty in the hospital till the end. He was suffering from Parkinson and Alzheimer,” informed a source to Mumbai Mirror.

His last rites were reportedly performed on Sunday in Maharashtra’s Amboli, in the presence of close family members.

On the work front, Pritam has big-ticket Bollywood movies like Kabir Khan’s “83” and Ayan Mukherji’s “Brahmastra” coming up.

Source: IANS

