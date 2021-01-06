Music of Mahesh Manjrekar-starrer ‘Taxi No. 24’ heightens thriller impact

Mumbai, Jan 6 : Composer Jayant Sankla has revealed a bit of his creative process for the music of the upcoming psychological thriller, Taxi No. 24.

Directed by Saumitra Singh, the film features Mahesh Manjrekar, Anangsha Biswas and Jagjeet Sandhu in pivotal roles.

“I have tried giving full justice to the background music. Because the film is a psychological thriller, I have kept shades of grunting sounds to make the impact deep and enthralling. The theme track will give the feel of eighties classic Rock ‘n’ Roll, with rugged guitar riff. I have also composed a track ‘Jannat dikha du’ with a jazz arrangement and can’t wait for reactions to the song,” he said.

About working with the veteran Manjrekar, he said: “I saw Mahesh sir in ‘Kaante’ for the first time and have been in awe of him ever since. Which is why it was an instant ‘yes’ for me when I was approached by Saumitra to work on the music for the film.”

The story of the film revolves around a young man, Sameer, who enters the taxi of driver Lal Bahadur after a rough day. Meanwhile, a psycho killer is on the loose in the city.

Jayant has scored the background music for the film and has also composed and written a song.

Taxi No. 24 also stars Girish Sharma, Rajat Arora, Shalini Chauhan, Mugdha Sharma, Amisha Sinha, Ankita Sahu, Tushar Rungta in supporting roles, and has been written by Abhiraj Sharma.

