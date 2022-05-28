Musk advises Jeff Bezos to party less, work more

Meanwhile, recently, Bezos' space venture Blue Origin had delayed its fifth tourist flight to space, originally intended to fly on May 20.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th May 2022 12:51 pm IST
Elon Musk's companies don't care about rules, says Amazon

San Francisco: Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday advised Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to party less, and work more if he wants to get to orbit.

On being asked by a Twitter user, if Bezos is a good person, the Tesla CEO said he is “fine”.

“He is fine, I guess. Does seem like he is spending a lot of time in the hot tub these days” Musk wrote on the micro-blogging site.

MS Education Academy

“If he wants to get to orbit, less partying and more work would be advisable,” he added.

Meanwhile, recently, Bezos’ space venture Blue Origin had delayed its fifth tourist flight to space, originally intended to fly on May 20.

Also Read
Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India

The company in a statement said its NS-21 faced some vehicle issues. It has not announced the new target launch date.

Recently, a report said that Musk’s net worth has dropped below $200 billion after Tesla shares recently hit 11-month lows.

Similar to Musk, Bezos’ net worth has also taken a significant hit this year, dropping by $64.6 billion.

Musk is continuing to grow his status as the world’s richest man as his net worth is skyrocketing over the rest of the top earners in 2022.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button