Parag has previously worked in Microsoft, Yahoo, and AT&T labs before joining Twitter in 2011.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 30th November 2021 11:09 pm IST
Musk gives shout out to Indian talent after Parag Agrawal takes over as Twitter's CEO
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (L), Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Washington: Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently gave a shout out to Indian talent after Parag Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey as Twitter’s new CEO.

Musk replied to a tweet by Stripe CEO Patrick Collison, who congratulated Parag and highlighted that six US tech giants are now run by Indian-origin CEOs.

“Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter are run by CEOs who grew up in India. It is wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world; it is a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, @paraga!),” Collison wrote.

Musk responded to Collison’s post by saying, “USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!”

37-year old IIT-Bombay and Stanford University alumnus, Parag Agrawal, took over as the CEO of Twitter on Monday, after its co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down at the helm of the San Francisco-headquartered microblogging platform.

He is the latest Indian origin person to head a leading US-based tech company after Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen.

