Musk renews vow to ‘extend life to Mars’ as personal fortune keeps growing

San Francisco: Following a huge growth in his personal fortune, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has renewed his promise to “extend life to Mars”.

According to The Star, Musk’s wealth has swelled to an astonishing $230 billion. Or a whopping 861 billion Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency backed by the entrepreneur after he was reported to have invested millions.

Musk is now richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined, both individuals who had previously held the rich list title.

“Elon Musk (with a net worth equal to 861 billion #Dogecoin) is now richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett COMBINED!” popular crypto YouTuber Matt Wallace’s tweeted.

Elon Musk (with a net worth equal to 861 billion #Dogecoin) is now richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett COMBINED! 🤯 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 16, 2021

To which Musk said: “Hopefully enough to extend life to Mars”.

Hopefully enough to extend life to Mars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2021

“Have no doubt you will make it happen,” Wallace responded.

CEO investments, the creators of Dogecoin, also responded backing Musk’s plans every step of the way.

The SpaceX Mars programme was initiated by Musk to colonise Mars after he first conceptualised the project back in 2001.

SpaceX’s aspirational goal has been to land the first humans on Mars by 2024, but in October 2020 Musk named 2024 as the goal for an uncrewed mission.