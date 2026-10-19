Musk to give SpaceX shares to US kids after Anthropic fund pledge

The offer arrived a day after artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced in a social media post that it will commit 5 per cent of its shares to a new "public benefit" fund.

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Elon Musk speaking at a SpaceX event, focusing on space exploration and innovation.
Elon Musk

New York: Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday, October 19, pledged one share of his company SpaceX to “every kid in America”.

The offer arrived a day after artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced in a social media post that it will commit 5 per cent of its shares to a new “public benefit” fund.

In a response to that Sunday post, Musk wrote, “I recommend giving the shares directly to the public.”

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SpaceX’s stock closed at USD 146.03 on Friday.

Anthropic said on Sunday, October 18, that the shares it is committing will go to the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, a new entity within the company. The fund’s worth will potentially increase as the shares grow in value.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and the company’s five other cofounders established Anthropic as a public benefit corporation, a designation that for-profit companies select to balance financial goals and social impact.

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Anthropic is planning a massive initial public offering as soon as November. In June the company said that it had submitted a confidential filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for its proposed IPO.

That same month, Musk’s SpaceX made its Wall Street debut as a publicly traded company and made Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

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