Musk’s Boring Company wants to dig tunnel under Tesla Gigafactory Texas

San Francisco: Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s Boring Company has applied to dig a tunnel under Tesla Gigafactory Texas in Austin, however, it is unclear what they plan to do with it.

The Boring Company has been in discussions with the state and municipal governments for several projects since moving to Texas, but as far as we know, they have not moved forward with any of them until now, reports the auto-tech website Electrek.

Now, the company has applied with the city of Austin to build a tunnel on the Tesla Gigafactory Texas property for the project “Colorado River Connector Tunnel”.

The applicant has proposed a private access tunnel along with associated improvements, the report said.

The Boring Company’s main project is its “loop” in Las Vegas. A Boring Company loop is a system of tunnels in which Tesla electric vehicles move people between stations to avoid surface traffic — much like a subway but with smaller vehicles that have more flexibility about where to stop.

The company has been exploring other projects across the US, but no other major project has moved forward.

Since moving to Pflugerville just outside of Austin, the Boring Company has set its sight on projects in Texas, but this is the first time that it has moved to a building permit application.