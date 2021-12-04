Musk’s Starlink to apply for commercial license in India by Jan 31

New Delhi: Starlink, the satellite internet division of billionaire Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX, has announced that it will apply for a commercial license in India by January 31, 2022.

The announcement comes days after the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Union Government warned Starlink to get the necessary permission that is required to offer satellite-based internet services in the country.

“We hope to have applied for a commercial license on or before January 31, 2022 (unless we hit some major roadblock),” Sanjay Bhargava, India director for Starlink said in a LinkedIn post.

Bhargava, in his post also said how Starlink could be great for connectivity in numerous situations.

He said that a 100 per cent Broadband India will require collaboration across stakeholders, service providers, and technologies, and Starlink encourages everyone to think about their usage and develop connectivity plans for districts as well as private use.

Earlier, Starlink announced that it will focus on 10 rural Lok Sabha constituencies to provide internet services.

“I am also keen to have 30-minute virtual conversations with MPs, Ministers, Secretaries to Union government, or Principal Secretaries to states to see if they think 100 per cent broadband would help improve lives,” Bhargava had said.

Starlink shipped 100,000 terminals to customers recently. The project aims to provide global broadband connectivity via a constellation of satellites.

SpaceX began satellite launches in November 2019 and opened its $99 per month beta programme for select customers around a year later.