Muslim Americans asked for help by Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump

Hussain Saify

Democrat Joe Biden urged Muslim Americans to join him in the fight to defeat President Donald Trump. While addressing an online summit hosted by the advocacy organization Engage Action to mobilise Muslim voters for electoral benefit before presidential election.

“I want to earn your vote not just because he’s not worthy of being president,” the contesting candidate said to the participants online.

Making sure all the voices are heard in the country and specifying Muslim community as one, he says “I want to work in a partnership with you, make sure your voices are included in the decision-making process as we work to rebuild our nation.”

Ilhan Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, came out in support of Biden.

“Muslim American voices matter to our communities, to our country,” he said.

The event was titled as “Million Muslim Votes,” by Engage Action, the host of the event.

Yet another incident could be seen reported by Trump’s administration where the government imposed sanctions on Chinese companies over exploitation of Human Rights of Uyghur tribe of Muslims in Xinjiang region.

Though this decision does not exclusively have to do with the Muslim community. It is more of a concern with International Relations. Yet, there has been ignored on this issue through such a long period and a sudden focus on it by the United States does speak for itself.