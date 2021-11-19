Muslim Association to organise 2nd talent search late November

Hyderabad: The Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) is set to launch the second edition of the National Talent Search, an initiative to help Muslim students to enhance their skills.

The Association of Muslim Professionals along with the India Zakkat Foundation had launched the initiative in 2020. During the first edition more than 50,000 students had participated in the online competition. It is to be noted that the program aims at nurturing students to prepare for various competitive exams at the national level.

School students from Classes 8-10 are eligible to appear for the competition. Similarly, students from junior colleges along with all under-graduate students are eligible to participate in the competition. Earlier, the AMP had organised an olympiad for school students from Uttar Pradesh, which was attended by over 12000 students.

The organisers have planned to conduct the exam late in the month of November for students from schools, Junior colleges, and under-graduates. Close to 5 lakh school students are expected to participate in the competition.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Amer Edresy, President of the Association of Muslim Professionals said, “The National Talent Hunt is an online exam, which is conducted to enhance the skill set of students and to motivate them to prepare for the UPSC exams”. He also stated that this year’s exam will be conducted through the “Champion” mobile application. He further stated, ” Top 100 students will receive a scholarship worth Rs 10,000 which will be sponsored by the India Zakaat Foundation”.

The initiative also aims to provide career counseling and mentorship for students.