Muslim bangle seller brutally beaten by mob in Indore

Bhopal: A 25-year old man who is a bangle seller was brutally beaten by a group of men in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. The men had also allegedly taken Rs.10,000 from him .

A police case was registered late at night reportedly after hundreds of people gathered outside the police station demanding action against the accused.

In the video of the incident that has been circulating on social media, the victim, identified as Tasleem, is seen being beaten up by a group of men in a crowded street in Banganga area in Indore. The unidentified men are heard using religious slurs at him as people around him watch.

In the video, a man can be heard saying, “Take whatever you want. He should not be seen in this area anymore.” The man also asks the public to come forward and thrash the victim, who is seen being pulled up by his t-shirt by a man from behind.

“The accused first asked my name and started beating me once I revealed it. They also robbed the ₹ 10,000 that I was carrying and vandalised bangles and other material that I had,” the victim said in his complaint to the police.

A case of rioting, assault, robbery, intimidation and trying to disturb communal harmony has been filed against the unidentified men.

Asked about the incident, state home minister Narottam Mishra told media that the victim was using a Hindu name to sell bangles. “It has been found that the victim used to sell bangles using a Hindu name. He had two Aadhaar cards under different names. They have been recovered,” the minister said.

The police has said that investigation is underway and has appealed to the public to not react to social media posts that are communal.